Girl Scout cookies time! Meet the new addition (hint: chewy brownie & gooey caramel)

Dessert lovers, rejoice.

It’s finally Girl Scout cookie season.

You can now order any or all of the classic cookies you’ve been craving. Plus, treat yourself to a new addition to the lineup: Adventurefuls, a chewy brownie cookie filled with gooey caramel, sprinkled with specks of sea salt and drizzled with chocolate.

Adventurefuls

“It’s really good, I totally recommend it,” said North Richland Hills 16-year-old Girl Scout Leilani Hoff. “It’s crunchy in the same way as a Thin Mint, but it also has that gooey caramel like a Caramel deLite, so you’re almost getting the best of both worlds.”

We want to know: what’s your favorite Girl Scout cookie? Do Thin Mints grace your taste buds? Or do you find Caramel deLites delectable?

Hoff loves the Caramel deLites, with Adventurefuls being a close second.

Cast your vote for best cookie at the bottom of this story. This isn’t a scientific poll, it’s just for fun ... and to ultimately declare a cookie champion. Vote by Feb. 1. You can vote several times by refreshing this page.

Local Girl Scouts are selling cookies from Jan. 14 to Mar. 6. Here’s how to score cookies in the Fort Worth area, including familiar favorites or the new Adventurefuls.

See a full list of flavors on gs-top.org. Each box is $5, and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip box is $6.

How to order Girl Scout cookies

There are several ways you can order Girl Scouts cookies in the Fort Worth area, online or in-person.

Use the Cookie Finder

To find a cookie booth near you, just enter your ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool. These booths can be found at stores like Kroger, Walmart, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Tom Thumb, CVS and Sam’s Club.

Order online from a Girl Scout

Do you know a Girl Scout? Ask her if you can buy cookies from her online site. Through the Smart Cookies program, your local Girl Scout will share a link via email or social media for you to purchase cookies using your preferred delivery method. You can either have your cookies shipped to your porch through a local warehouse or by the Girl Scout you ordered from.

Download the Cookie Finder app

Find cookies on the go through your phone. Download the free Cookie Finder app on your OS or Android device and press “Find Cookies Now!”

Text “Cookies” to 59618

Text COOKIES to 59618 for the perfect way to access cookies at your fingertips, wherever you may be.

Get cookies delivered to you

You can now get your favorite box of cookies through the DoorDash app on your smartphone. A DoorDash driver will deliver your cookies straight from a local booth.

Find a QR code

Some girls place QR stickers at different locations. Scan the QR code with your phone’s camera to buy Girl Scout Cookies online and have them delivered to your doorstep.

What are cookie-lovers ordering?

“Sales are going very well so far,” Hoff said. “I’m very excited to see what the rest of the season holds. And I really hope I reach my goal this year. My goal is to be a cookie diva, which is 1,550 boxes.”

Don’t know what to get? Hoff has been getting a lot of orders for these four popular flavors: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties and Adventurefuls.