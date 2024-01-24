Girl Scout Cookies: Where to find them this weekend in Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro

Girl Scout Cookie sales are underway. Virginia Skyline Girl Scouts have started taking cookie orders while cookie booth sales began Jan. 13. Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, and more are available. Sales end March 18. To order cookies from a local troop contact either info@gsvsc.org or (540) 777-5100.

Friday, Jan. 26

Blue Mountain Brewery, 9519 Critzer Shop Rd., Afton (noon-5 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 27

The Book Dragon , 102 Beverly St., Staunton (noon - 4 p.m.)

Lowe's , 801 Lew Dewitt Blvd., Waynesboro (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Walgreens , 465 Lee Highway, Verona (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Green Valley Book Fair, 2192 Green Valley Lane, Mt Crawford (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Blue Mountain Brewery, 9519 Critzer Shop Rd., Afton (1-5 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 28

Walgreens , 465 Lee Highway, Verona (noon - 6 p.m.)

Walmart , 1028 Richmond Ave., Staunton (8 a.m. - noon)

Buffalo Wild Wings, 437A Tiffany Dr., Waynesboro (3 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts’ experiences year-round.

Thin Mints: crisp wafers covered in chocolaty coating; made with natural oil of peppermint.

Samoas: crisp cookies, coated in caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and striped with darkchocolaty coating.

Tagalongs: crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.

Do-si-dos: crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookie with creamy peanut butter filling.

Trefoils: delicate-tasting shortbread that is delightfully simple and satisfying.

Girl Scout S’mores: crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate & marshmallow filling.

Toffee-tastics: rich, buttery cookies packed with golden toffee bits bursting with flavor; gluten free.

Adventurefuls: chocolate cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.'

Lemon-Ups: Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages.

This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in.

"When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than what’s seen at face value," the Virginia Skyline Girl Scouts said in a release. "Girl Scouts do more than sell delicious treats — they’re entrepreneurial powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp."

Nationally nearly 700 thousand girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, and in the Virginia Skyline Council, more than 200 troops participate with close to 2,000 Girl Scouts. Girl Scouts can earn a variety of badges and awards to develop valuable business skills including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins and Entrepreneur badges.

Fans of Girl Scout Cookies can support Girl Scouting by purchasing cookies in a few different ways:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies this year.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.gsvsc.org/cookies to use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find cookie booths in your area. Can’t find a local booth? Then email info@gsvsc.org.

Beginning Feb. 16, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

Text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies now and in the future.

