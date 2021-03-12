Girl Scout leader indicted on sex charges
Mar. 12—A former North Tonawanda man, who served as a Girl Scout leader in Amherst, has been indicted by an Erie County grand jury on charges that he sexually abused two young scouts.
Marty M. Walton, 32, was virtually arraigned Thursday on single counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree criminal sexual, as well as two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Walton pleaded not guilty during the arraignment before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Walton, who previously worked as a scout leader for Girl Scouts of Western New York, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with two child victims at a location in Amherst between March 27 and May 9, 2020.
In May 2020, Walton and his wife Shani, a Girl Scout volunteer, were charged in Niagara County Court with child endangerment counts involving two children. Walton also faces sex abuse charges in that case.
Both Waltons have been removed from their positions with the Girl Scouts.
If convicted on all charges, Walton faces a maximum penalty of 25 years to life in prison.