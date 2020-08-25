Girl Scout uniforms get 2020 makeover -- the 1st in decades

For the first time in 20 years, Girl Scout uniforms are getting a fashion-forward makeover.

The Girl Scouts partnered with the Fashion Institute of Technology, which had students work to design an update where function, fashion and customization all meet in the middle.

Key components include a new vest, sash and 18 pieces suitable for girls in grades six to 12.

Standout options feature cotton-blend and crewneck T-shirts, full-zip hoodies, drawstring joggers, pocketed spandex leggings, cargo pants, a soft knit skater dress and a light-washed denim jacket with sizes available up to 3XL. Prices range from $10 to $49 and are available at Girl Scout Shop.

PHOTO: Updated 2020 Scout uniforms are shown in an undated photo released by the Girl Scouts of the USA. Aug. 25, 2020. (Girl Scouts of the USA)

Class of 2020 students Nidhi Bhasin, who is a Girl Scout alum from New Jersey, Jenny Feng and Melissa Posner were selected by leadership from the FIT DTech Lab, an entity within the college's Innovation Center.

Throughout the early stages of designing, Girl Scouts and FIT also conducted focus groups with current Girl Scouts to help inspire the new collection. After analyzing research that highlighted the importance of individuality, inclusivity, functionality and comfort, designs were completed through 3D virtual prototyping and an apparel design software platform to ensure minimal waste and eliminate the need for physical sampling.

"Girl Scouts really helped strengthen my self-confidence and encouraged me to pursue my interests," Bhasin said in a statement. "With this collection, our shared goal was to not only design trendy attire but also make sure that girls would feel inspired, proud and powerful while wearing each piece. Today's Girl Scouts are the next generation of leaders, so we needed to make sure they dress the part so they can continue to take on the world!"

Girl Scout uniform circa 1948

PHOTO: A circa 1948 Girl Scout uniform is shown in an undated photo released by the Girl Scouts of the USA, Aug. 25, 2020. (Girl Scouts of the USA)

Stylish 1970s Girl Scout look

PHOTO: A 1970s era Girl Scout uniform is shown in an undated photo released by the Girl Scouts of the USA, Aug. 25, 2020. (Girl Scouts of the USA)

MORE: Girl Scouts set up digital cookie booth to donate boxes to hospital workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Since 1950, Girl Scouts have collaborated designers such as Mainbocher, Halston, Bill Blass and most recently Diane von Furstenberg at the beginning of this year. However, this is the first time in the last two decades that traditional uniforms have been reimagined by student designers.

Girl Scout uniforms get 2020 makeover -- the 1st in decades originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com