Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts names Theresa Lynn as new CEO

The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts have selected a new leader.

After an extensive search, Theresa Lynn was named the next CEO of the organization this week. Lynn most recently served as the senior vice president of the United Way of Central Massachusetts in Worcester.

Lynn traces her roots with the Girl Scouts back to a time when she herself was a Brownie and her mother was her troop's leader.

"I really liked the opportunity to help people remove barriers to their own success," Lynn said. "That's why this position is exciting is that there's so much opportunity for girls in a program like Girl Scouts to become leaders and follow their own interests."

Lynn is succeeding Pattie Hallberg, who served as the CEO of Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts for the last 16 years.

Lynn is originally from Syracuse but moved to Massachusetts while attending the College of the Holy Cross as an undergraduate and stayed, completing a master's degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School and a master's degree in business administration from Boston University.

Lynn also serves as a board member for the Worcester Education Collaborative and the BioBuilder Education Foundation in Newton.

One of her goals for the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts is to bring awareness to issues young girls face.

"Right now girls are experiencing so much between social media and mental health issues coming out of COVID," Lynn said. "(At United Way) I became aware of the issues facing girls because of a program called the Women's Initiative. We knew firsthand the issues that girls in Central Mass. were facing and how limited the programming is for girls."

Lynn's goal for the organization right now is to listen and learn. She wants to work with the girls involved in Girl Scouts and volunteer. Her aim is to expand the number of girls the organization serves and work further with community partners.

"I think the goal is to both expand the number of girls served and reduce barriers to the girls we aren't serving," Lynn said. "Are those barriers due to transportation or are they related to affordability or are they related to program offering? Just identifying those barriers in different communities across Central Mass. and seeking to reduce them."

Lynn said she is "committed" to serving girls and focusing on ways of expanding learning opportunities for them such as promoting the uses of science, technology, engineering and math.

"The outdoor adventure and camping don't always appeal to everyone," Lynn said. "We also love STEM. We're looking to expand (STEM programs) so girls can support their communities and improve their world."

Lynn's first day was Monday. While she is just getting started, she said she hopes to expand opportunities for girls in the region.

"I think we can really expand community-based programming so we are reaching girls in new and different ways," Lynn said. "We're really committed to serving girls in future-focused ways."

