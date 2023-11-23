Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida create 'Buddy Benches' at Sarasota County playgrounds

Troop 348 of the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida take a break on their newly constructed "Buddy Benches" that will be installed at elementary school playgrounds in Sarasota County. The effort earned a Girl Scouts Bronze Award.

A group of compassionate Girl Scouts from Troop 348 of the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida recently collaborated to install "Buddy Benches" for several playgrounds in Sarasota County as part of their Bronze Award project.

According to the Girls Scouts – Olivia, Violet, Kinsley, Ariel, Autumn, and Sam – the goal was to create comfortable spaces for friends to gather and connect.

The idea for the project emerged when the girls noticed the positive impact of a single bench at a local playground where people regularly gathered. Inspired by the sense of community it fostered, the girls resolved to extend this camaraderie by installing more benches in Sarasota County.

The venture was the Scouts' first major construction project. Olivia, one of the project leaders, said she learned a lot about construction and enjoyed learning how to use a power drill.

The "Buddy Benches" were made possible by community contributions, including a Lowe's gift card that helped to purchase protective eyewear.

The Bronze Award is a prestigious honor within the Girl Scouts, recognizing significant community service. Last year, the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida enabled 78 Girl Scouts to earn their Bronze Award, showcasing their dedication and commitment.

The Buddy Benches will be painted by the girls at the end of November. Once completed, the benches will find new homes at prominent locations, including LaMarque Elementary in North Port, Cranberry Elementary in North Port, Atwater Elementary in North Port, and Faith Preparatory School in Lake Suzy.

"A particularly touching aspect of this project is the dedication of one of the benches at Atwater Elementary School in North Port to the memory of 6-year-old Daylan Guillen, a beloved student who recently passed away," said Jessica Miano of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida.

Home Depot of North Port donated wood, screws, and paint rollers and a local real estate agent provided funding for the paint.

The memorial bench will serve as a tribute to Daylan’s spirit and will be the only one of its kind among the Buddy Benches.

The girls constructed the benches entirely by themselves under the supervision of adults, showcasing their teamwork.

The Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA, has a membership of nearly 3,500 girls in grades K-12 and more than 1,500 adult members serving girls in 10 counties, including Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, and Charlotte. For more information, visit gsgcf.org.

