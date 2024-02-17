Girl Scouts hold cookie booths across Twin Tiers

Gillian Friebis
TWIN TIERS REGION (WETM) — Girl Scouts in the Twin Tiers are running cookie booths ahead of the regular booth season for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend celebrates all Girl Scouts participating in the organization’s entrepreneurial program during the cookie-selling season. This year, scouts across the region will be celebrating by selling cookies at booths outside of businesses. Local Girl Scouts started this on Feb. 16 and will continue selling cookies at booths through Feb. 18.

Girl Scout Cookie season started on Jan. 9, but Girl Scouts typically don’t start selling their cookies at booths until March 1. According to Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, troops in the council, which covers all of the Twin Tiers, earned the privilege to sell cookies at booths early through an incentive program this past fall.

A list of some of the booths being held during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend broken down by date and location can be found below.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Chemung County

  • Big Flats

    • Minier’s

      • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

      • 84 Canal St.

  • Elmira

    • Byrne Dairy

      • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

      • 2529 corning Road

  • Elmira Heights

    • The Sub Shot

      • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

      • 215 E. 14th St.

  • Horseheads

    • Checkpoint Gaming Lounge

      • 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

      • 3300 Chambers Road (Arnot Mall)

    • Fat City BBQ

      • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

      • 939 S. Hulett Ave

    • Town and Country Fire Department

      • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

      • 130 Gardner Road

    • The Last Stand

      • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

      • 129 Ridge Road

Steuben County

  • Addison

    • Addison Fire Department

      • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

      • 1 Tuscarora St.

  • Bath

    • Pookie’s Little Britches

      • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

      • 309 W. Morris St.

  • Campbell

    • Jamison’s

      • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

      • 8488 Main St.

  • Corning

    • Aniello’s

      • 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

      • 68 E. Market St.

    • Byrne Dairy

      • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

      • 417 Park Ave

  • Hornell

    • Lowe’s

      • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

      • 949 NY-36

Bradford County

  • Sayre

    • Beeman’s Family Restaurant

      • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

      • 242 N. Elmira St.

    • Clare Painting

      • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

      • 206 S. Keystone Ave

    • Dandy Mini Mart (Elmira Street)

      • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

      • 2682 Elmira St.

    • Dandy Mini Mart (Spring Street)

      • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

      • 244 Spring St.

    • Lowe’s

      • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

      • 2151 Elmira St.

    • Sayre Theater

      • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

      • 205 South Elmer Ave

  • Towanda

    • Keystone Theater

      • 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

      • 601 Main St.

    • Shore’s Sisters

      • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

      • 1003 Golden Mile Road

Tioga County, Pennsylvania

  • Mansfield

    • Night and Day

      • 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

      • 2 N. Main St.

    • Peebles

      • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

      • 1436 S. Main St.

  • Wellsboro

    • Dunkin’

      • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

      • 7 Main St.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Chemung County

  • Elmira

    • Curly’s Chicken House

      • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

      • 2100 Lake Road

  • Horseheads

    • Jubilee

      • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

      • 2898 Westinghouse Road

    • The Last Stand

      • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

      • 129 Ridge Road

Steuben County

  • Addison

    • Addison Fire Department

      • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

      • 1 Tuscarora St.

  • Arkport

    • Arkport Shurfine

      • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

      • 21 Main St.

  • Corning

    • Byrne Dairy

      • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

      • 417 Park Ave

  • Hornell

    • Lowe’s

      • 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

      • 949 NY-36

    • Tractor Supply

      • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

      • 18 Park Drive

Bradford County

  • Athens

    • Dandy Mini Mart

      • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

      • 6994 Wolcott Hollow Road

  • Sayre

    • Beeman’s Family Restaurant

      • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

      • 242 N. Elmira St.

    • Clare Printing

      • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

      • 206 S. Keystone Ave

    • Lowe’s

      • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

      • 2151 Elmira St.

  • Wyalusing

    • Connie’s Supermarket

      • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

      • 41875 US-6

Tioga County, Pennsylvania

  • East Smithfield

    • Dandy Mini Mart

      • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

      • 307 Church St.

  • Mansfield

    • Citizens and Northern Bank

      • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

      • 1085 S. Main St.

    • Night and Day

      • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

      • 2 N. Main St.

    • Verizon

      • 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

      • 1199 S. Main St.

Girl Scout Cookies will be for sale through March 31. You can enter your zip code into the “Find Cookies!” box on the Girl Scouts’ website to find more dates and locations to buy cookies near you. Girl Scout Cookies currently cost $6 per box.

