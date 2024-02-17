Girl Scouts hold cookie booths across Twin Tiers
TWIN TIERS REGION (WETM) — Girl Scouts in the Twin Tiers are running cookie booths ahead of the regular booth season for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.
National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend celebrates all Girl Scouts participating in the organization’s entrepreneurial program during the cookie-selling season. This year, scouts across the region will be celebrating by selling cookies at booths outside of businesses. Local Girl Scouts started this on Feb. 16 and will continue selling cookies at booths through Feb. 18.
Girl Scout Cookie season started on Jan. 9, but Girl Scouts typically don’t start selling their cookies at booths until March 1. According to Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, troops in the council, which covers all of the Twin Tiers, earned the privilege to sell cookies at booths early through an incentive program this past fall.
Kentucky Girl Scouts sell cookies to all 50 states thanks to help from Swifties
A list of some of the booths being held during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend broken down by date and location can be found below.
Saturday, Feb. 17
Chemung County
Big Flats
Minier’s
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
84 Canal St.
Elmira
Byrne Dairy
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
2529 corning Road
Elmira Heights
The Sub Shot
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
215 E. 14th St.
Horseheads
Checkpoint Gaming Lounge
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
3300 Chambers Road (Arnot Mall)
Fat City BBQ
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
939 S. Hulett Ave
Town and Country Fire Department
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
130 Gardner Road
The Last Stand
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
129 Ridge Road
The Girl Scouts didn’t sell cookies during WWII. Here’s what they sold instead
Steuben County
Addison
Addison Fire Department
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1 Tuscarora St.
Bath
Pookie’s Little Britches
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
309 W. Morris St.
Campbell
Jamison’s
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
8488 Main St.
Corning
Aniello’s
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
68 E. Market St.
Byrne Dairy
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
417 Park Ave
Hornell
Lowe’s
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
949 NY-36
Bradford County
Sayre
Beeman’s Family Restaurant
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
242 N. Elmira St.
Clare Painting
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
206 S. Keystone Ave
Dandy Mini Mart (Elmira Street)
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
2682 Elmira St.
Dandy Mini Mart (Spring Street)
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
244 Spring St.
Lowe’s
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2151 Elmira St.
Sayre Theater
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
205 South Elmer Ave
Towanda
Keystone Theater
3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
601 Main St.
Shore’s Sisters
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1003 Golden Mile Road
Girl Scouts discontinue fan-favorite cookie, raise prices
Tioga County, Pennsylvania
Mansfield
Night and Day
2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
2 N. Main St.
Peebles
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
1436 S. Main St.
Wellsboro
Dunkin’
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
7 Main St.
Sunday, Feb. 18
Chemung County
Elmira
Curly’s Chicken House
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
2100 Lake Road
Horseheads
Jubilee
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
2898 Westinghouse Road
The Last Stand
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
129 Ridge Road
Steuben County
Addison
Addison Fire Department
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1 Tuscarora St.
Arkport
Arkport Shurfine
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
21 Main St.
Corning
Byrne Dairy
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
417 Park Ave
Hornell
Lowe’s
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
949 NY-36
Tractor Supply
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
18 Park Drive
Bradford County
Athens
Dandy Mini Mart
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
6994 Wolcott Hollow Road
Sayre
Beeman’s Family Restaurant
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
242 N. Elmira St.
Clare Printing
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
206 S. Keystone Ave
Lowe’s
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2151 Elmira St.
Wyalusing
Connie’s Supermarket
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
41875 US-6
Tioga County, Pennsylvania
East Smithfield
Dandy Mini Mart
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
307 Church St.
Mansfield
Citizens and Northern Bank
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1085 S. Main St.
Night and Day
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2 N. Main St.
Verizon
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
1199 S. Main St.
Girl Scout Cookies will be for sale through March 31. You can enter your zip code into the “Find Cookies!” box on the Girl Scouts’ website to find more dates and locations to buy cookies near you. Girl Scout Cookies currently cost $6 per box.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.