Girl Scouts hold cookie booths across Twin Tiers

TWIN TIERS REGION (WETM) — Girl Scouts in the Twin Tiers are running cookie booths ahead of the regular booth season for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend celebrates all Girl Scouts participating in the organization’s entrepreneurial program during the cookie-selling season. This year, scouts across the region will be celebrating by selling cookies at booths outside of businesses. Local Girl Scouts started this on Feb. 16 and will continue selling cookies at booths through Feb. 18.

Girl Scout Cookie season started on Jan. 9, but Girl Scouts typically don’t start selling their cookies at booths until March 1. According to Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, troops in the council, which covers all of the Twin Tiers, earned the privilege to sell cookies at booths early through an incentive program this past fall.

A list of some of the booths being held during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend broken down by date and location can be found below.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Chemung County

Big Flats Minier’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 84 Canal St.

Elmira Byrne Dairy 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2529 corning Road

Elmira Heights The Sub Shot 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 215 E. 14th St.

Horseheads Checkpoint Gaming Lounge 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 3300 Chambers Road (Arnot Mall) Fat City BBQ 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 939 S. Hulett Ave Town and Country Fire Department 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 130 Gardner Road The Last Stand 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. 129 Ridge Road



Steuben County

Addison Addison Fire Department 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1 Tuscarora St.

Bath Pookie’s Little Britches 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 309 W. Morris St.

Campbell Jamison’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 8488 Main St.

Corning Aniello’s 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 68 E. Market St. Byrne Dairy 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 417 Park Ave

Hornell Lowe’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 949 NY-36



Bradford County

Sayre Beeman’s Family Restaurant 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 242 N. Elmira St. Clare Painting 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 206 S. Keystone Ave Dandy Mini Mart (Elmira Street) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2682 Elmira St. Dandy Mini Mart (Spring Street) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 244 Spring St. Lowe’s 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2151 Elmira St. Sayre Theater 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 205 South Elmer Ave

Towanda Keystone Theater 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 601 Main St. Shore’s Sisters 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1003 Golden Mile Road



Tioga County, Pennsylvania

Mansfield Night and Day 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 2 N. Main St. Peebles 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 1436 S. Main St.

Wellsboro Dunkin’ 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 7 Main St.



Sunday, Feb. 18

Chemung County

Elmira Curly’s Chicken House 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. 2100 Lake Road

Horseheads Jubilee 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2898 Westinghouse Road The Last Stand 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. 129 Ridge Road



Steuben County

Addison Addison Fire Department 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1 Tuscarora St.

Arkport Arkport Shurfine 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 21 Main St.

Corning Byrne Dairy 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 417 Park Ave

Hornell Lowe’s 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 949 NY-36 Tractor Supply 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 18 Park Drive



Bradford County

Athens Dandy Mini Mart 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 6994 Wolcott Hollow Road

Sayre Beeman’s Family Restaurant 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 242 N. Elmira St. Clare Printing 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 206 S. Keystone Ave Lowe’s 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2151 Elmira St.

Wyalusing Connie’s Supermarket 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 41875 US-6



Tioga County, Pennsylvania

East Smithfield Dandy Mini Mart 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 307 Church St.

Mansfield Citizens and Northern Bank 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1085 S. Main St. Night and Day 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2 N. Main St. Verizon 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 1199 S. Main St.



Girl Scout Cookies will be for sale through March 31. You can enter your zip code into the “Find Cookies!” box on the Girl Scouts’ website to find more dates and locations to buy cookies near you. Girl Scout Cookies currently cost $6 per box.

