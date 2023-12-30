Girl Scouts lead event honoring veterans in North Brunswick cemetery

An important tribute took place Dec. 16 when the community gathered at Elmwood Cemetery in North Brunswick for the Wreaths Across America (WAA) ceremony.

Amid the solemn rows of headstones, members of the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey service unit 815 joined hands to honor the lives and sacrifices of veterans laid to rest.

The event was marked by the laying of wreaths. For the Girl Scouts, this was more than a gesture of remembrance − it was a profound lesson in patriotism and respect. An adage was shared during the WAA training, and it resonated deeply: "A veteran dies twice. Once is physical, and the other is the last time their name is spoken."

This year, the Girl Scouts of North and New Brunswick took a significant step by becoming a wreath sponsor group, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring that the names and legacies of these heroes continue to be spoken and remembered.

The involvement of the Girl Scouts is a testament to their dedication to community service and the values of courage, honor and respect. Their journey began earlier in the year when they replaced flags and markers at veterans' graves in May. Their efforts continued as they helped illuminate the cemetery during the Luminaria event in November, casting a soft and memorable glow over the grounds as a symbol of remembrance and hope.

As wreaths were carefully placed against each headstone, the Girl Scouts and community members paused to read the names, offering a silent thank you to each soul for their service.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery is a powerful example of how community engagement and remembrance can educate, inspire and unify. It's a tradition that not only honors the past but also shapes the character and values of future leaders.

As a testament to the impact, the Girl Scouts already began collecting for next year's event.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Girl Scouts lead event honoring veterans in North Brunswick cemetery