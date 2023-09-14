Girl screaming for help fights off man attacking her on trail, Colorado cops say

A girl fought off an attacker on a walking trail while screaming for help before escaping, Colorado sheriff’s officials reported.

The girl, whose age was not provided, told authorities a man grabbed her and pushed her down Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The girl pushed and kicked the attacker and screamed for help, deputies said. She ran away and called 911.

Deputies arrested Cole Priest, 32, nearby on charges of assault, false imprisonment and child abuse, the release said.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. They ask anyone with information to contact detective Eric Robinson at 303-441-4822 or erobinson@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County is about 55 miles northwest of Denver.

