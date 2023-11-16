Girl shot on climbing frame in Wolverhampton, court hears

A girl playing on a climbing frame was shot in the leg when a gun was fired from a passing car, a trial has heard.

The 11-year-old told police that she was at a Wolverhampton park with friends on 1 May when they heard a "loud bang".

She and a boy, 15, required hospital treatment after sustaining leg wounds.

Three men, all from Wolverhampton, deny attempting to murder a person unknown. The trial at Birmingham Crown Court continues.

Kian Durnin, 22, of Milton Road, Martinho De-Sousa, 24, of Deansfield Road and Tireq McIntosh, 23, from Valley Road, also deny wounding both victims with intent, possessing two handguns with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle-taking.

In a video shown to the jury, the girl described how she and her friends heard a noise but she did not know it was a gunshot.

"I looked down at my leg because [my friend] pointed it out for me and then I realised that they hit me," she told police.

In a statement read out in court, the girl's mum described how she dashed to the park on Shelley Road after her daughter's friend called her to say she had been shot.

She described how her daughter was surrounded by people trying to help. A jumper which had been placed around her daughter's leg was lifted up and she "saw the hole in her leg".

"I was trying to keep [my daughter] calm. They were holding me up. I couldn't think or stand straight," she said.

'In the line of fire'

The trial was previously told how shots were fired from a stolen car towards the playground during a "murderous feud" between two armed gangs, triggering a high speed car chase.

Prosecutors say the shots were fired from a Ford Focus containing the three accused.

The prosecution alleges the intended targets were the occupants of a Mini Cooper which gave chase after the shooting.

The children's playground was "right in the line of fire", the jury was told.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old boy was in the car park area on a push bike when a bullet hit him in the leg

Both children have since recovered from their injuries.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk