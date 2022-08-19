Girl who shot herself in back of mother’s car while driving down I-85 laid to rest

A little girl who was supposed to start Pre-K this year was laid to rest.

Investigators say 4-year-old Kendall Lewis found a gun in her mother’s car and shot herself while they were riding down Interstate 85 near North Druid Hills earlier this month.

The family of allowed Channel 2 Action News to attend her funeral Friday morning.

“This is devastating for the family and it’s going to take us some time to recover. I don’t think we will ever get used to this,” Lewis’ uncle Craig Rucker said.

The girl’s mother -- Kaelin Lewis -- faces a murder charge.

