9-year-old girl shot inside Mall of Victor Valley; authorities evacuating center

A 9-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at the mall at 14400 Bear Valley Road.

The 9-year-old was struck and transported to a hospital in stable condition, the Sheriff's Department said in a release.

The suspect fled the scene and was still outstanding Tuesday evening.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and not considered an active shooter event," the Sheriff's Department said.

The mall was evacuated and searched, but investigators did not find additional suspects.

On social media, witnesses reported sheltering in place in various parts of the mall after hearing gunfire.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.