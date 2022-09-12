Girl shot and killed in Millington, police say

A young girl was shot and killed in Millington over the weekend, according to Millington Police.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, police said.

Millington Police did not give an exact age for the girl but did say that a female juvenile was found with a fatal gunshot wound on Clear Creek Drive.

Millington Police said that they interviewed several people at the scene and collected evidence but no information about the shooter has been released at this time.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and our thoughts are with all of those touched by this tragedy,” a press release from Millington Chief of Police Christopher Stokes said.

