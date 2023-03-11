Girl shot, wounded in Fort Pierce; arrest made

FORT PIERCE — An arrest has been made in connection with a Friday evening shooting that left a girl with non life-threatening injuries, police said Saturday.

Fort Pierce police about 6:30 p.m. Friday went to the 1200 block of Avenue O west of U.S. 1 regarding shooting activity, spokesperson April Lee said Saturday. “We located a juvenile who was injured by a gunshot wound,” Lee said.

The juvenile, a girl, was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Palm Beach County, though the injuries were not considered life-threatening. Lee said at least one arrest had been made in the case, though the name of the arrestee and charge or charges were not immediately available.

Additional information regarding the shooting and what preceded it also were not clear. Lee said the girl’s family members were at the scene at the time.

