Girl slain at southeast Modesto apartment complex, police report. Suspect arrested

Police reported finding a girl slain at a southeast Modesto apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

A woman was arrested at the scene, Officer Adam Foster said. The names and ages of the victim and suspect were not released, nor was their relationship.

The alleged homicide happened at Crown Ridge, a gated complex at the northwest corner of Scenic Drive and Claus Road.

Foster said there are no other suspects in the case. No other information is being released.

