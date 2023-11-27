Girl subject of attempted kidnapping in local neighborhood speaks out

Police are asking for help to find a man accused of trying to kidnap a little girl.

This happened along Bataan Drive and Farmside Drive in Kettering on Sunday around 11 a.m.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke to the little girl and her father about the “scary” experience during News Center at 6.

The girl said she was rollerblading in the area when a man pulled over and tried to grab her.

She immediately ran back to her friend’s house who told her parents and then called the police.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping in local city; Can you help?

Now Kettering Police Department is searching for this man who has been described as a white male, possibly in his 40s, last seen wearing a white hat, black surgical mask, black sweatshirt and white pants with a black stripe on them.

The car he pulled over in has been said to be a black work-style van with dents in it.

The girl’s father said he has had multiple talks with her father about what to do in this type of situation and could not be prouder she turned and ran.

But the possibility of what could have happened is difficult to let go.

“For my wife inside she has definitely lost some sleep ... everyone in the neighborhood, we’ve actually all texted each other and we’re gonna all be keeping an eye a whole lot closer on our kids now,” the girl’s dad said.

Anyone with any information that can help police is asked to contact Detective Ward at (937)296-2598, reference report #23-052347.







