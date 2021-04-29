Girl suffers serious head injury at Great Wolf Lodge; police want to know what happened

Grapevine police asked for help Thursday as they investigate an incident at Great Wolf Lodge that left a 4-year-old girl with a serious head injury earlier this month.

Detectives are trying to find witnesses who may have seen the girl injured in the indoor waterpark, 100 Great Wolf Drive in Grapevine, on April 10.

Authorities also attempting to obtain photos or videos taken that afternoon at the waterpark.

Grapevine police noted that officials with Great Wolf and the child’s family are cooperating with authorities, and neither are accused of wrongdoing.

Detectives believe the girl was injured between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on April 10 inside of the waterpark. Her father found the injured child at the bottom of the interactive treehouse area.

Anyone with information should call Grapevine police at 817-410-3200 or send an email to cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov. Information also can be called in after hours at 817-410-8127.