Girl Swings Snake by the Tail in Frantic Effort to Save Pet Guinea Pig From Its Jaws

A 12-year-old Australian girl bravely stepped in to rescue her pet guinea pig as it was being attacked by a snake in her back garden, with video showing her grabbing the predator by the tail and swinging it around while the pet was still in its jaws.

The CCTV footage shows Rosie finding her pet guinea pig behind a bush, and quickly realizing what’s happening as she picks up the snake. In a panic, she starts swinging the snake around, while her pet, MaxiBon, is still in its mouth.

Eventually, Rosie and her father, Luke Wightman, managed to free MaxiBon, with the snake thrown over the wall.

Wightman said the snake was a 2.5-meter python and was alerted to the scene by Rosie “holding [the snake] like a hammer thrower and screaming at the top of her lungs.”

“Rosie is doing amazing. Just super relieved that MaxiBon survived. MaxiBon is also doing fine like nothing happened and chilling with his brother Yochi,” Wightman told Storyful.

“The snake does get tossed over the neighbours’ fence but then I realized that wasn’t ideal and I chased after it and watched it slither away unhurt although a little dizzy,” he added.

Wightman told local news he was “proud” of his daughter for saving her pet. Credit: Luke Wightman via Storyful

