Girl can’t see, speak or walk after dental work, lawyer says. Dentist gets probation

Seven years after a 4-year-old girl was permanently brain damaged during a root canal treatment, her former Texas dentist has been sentenced to probation, records show.

“Nevaeh Hall ... is conscious, but can no longer see, speak, walk or eat on her own,” family attorney James Moriarty said in a September 2022 news release. “She requires 24-hour medical care.”

The dentist was accused of waiting hours to call 911 after Nevaeh began seizing during the January 2016 treatment, McClatchy News reported. She passed out hours later while still at the dentist and was later diagnosed with irreversible global brain damage, according to her family attorney.

Bethaniel Jefferson’s medical license was revoked by the Texas Dental Board in November 2016, KWTX reported

This week, Jefferson, now 46, was found guilty of recklessly causing serious bodily injury to a child by omission.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, a Harris County jury recommended Jefferson spend 10 years in prison, KHOU reported. The judge instead sentenced her to five years of probation.

McClatchy News requested comment from Jefferson’s defense attorney on Sept. 15 and was awaiting a response. In court, attorney John Kovach argued Jefferson could add value to her community and prison wasn’t right for her, according to KHOU.

“It’s very disappointing because she gets to walk free, live her life going about her business,” said Nevaeh’s grandmother, Clara Clark, according to Houston Public Media. “But we have Nevaeh here that, you know, we didn’t get to see her start school. You know, we don’t get to see her walk around and play.”

Nevaeh is now 11 years old, the outlet reported.

“I think the decision was very unfair and justice was not served,” Clark continued.

This sentencing comes one year after the child’s parents were awarded $95.5 million in damages during a jury trial.

Nevaeh’s family is unlikely to get those millions as Jefferson does not have money to pay them, a family attorney told KTRK.

