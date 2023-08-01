Girl Tries To Stop Dodge Scat Pack Thieves

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It didn’t work…

A video posted to YouTube that shows a girl trying to stop the theft of a Dodge Charger Scat Pack has been spreading all over the internet. It’s not hard to see why considering the footage is dramatic, with the girl almost getting run over as she clings to the side of the Mopar muscle car as it pulls away and then speeds off down the road.

As we’ve been covering for years now, thieves are targeting Dodge Chargers and Challengers, especially models with Hemi V8s. If you own such a vehicle, doing everything you can to secure it would be incredibly wise.

We don’t know what led up to the theft of this car, but that’s not stopping people from speculating. The comments section of the YouTube video is also littered with people saying the ride must’ve belonged to her daddy and so on. The internet sure is a great place of in-depth intellectual analysis of complex situations. That’s sarcasm, because someone isn’t going to understand the nuance.

While we don’t know how the Scat Pack was stolen, we can guess about one possible cause: keyless ignition. Far too many people who own modern cars with this convenience get lax, maybe leaving the fob in the cupholder or keeping the vehicle running while they’re standing outside. That’s led to plenty of thefts lately.

It’s also possible the girl was hanging out with the wrong crowd, someone snatched the keys from her, and they just took off. Or she handed the keys over under some false pretense and then they took her car. The possibilities are endless.

We think the main takeaway from this video is to lock your car, don’t leave it running, get a Faraday cage for your keys for added protection, and if you own a high-powered Mopar be paranoid.

