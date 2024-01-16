Girl Uses Arctic Cold to Create Hair Fit For Crazy Hair Day

A creative mother-daughter duo made the most of the arctic cold that swept through central Colorado on Monday, January 15, by using the chill to style hair.

Video filmed by Meagan Schrecengost shows Emery, her daughter, sporting gravity-defying hair that resembles tree branches.

“We always like to do fun experiments with the cold weather. My daughter had wet hair after she took a shower, so we thought let’s see if we can get your hair to freeze standing up,” Schrecengost said. Credit: Meagan Schrecengost via Storyful