Girl walks into traffic and gets hit on busy Fremont State Street

FREMONT – A 14-year-old girl ran into traffic on West State Street and was hit by the driver of a red 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck.

EMS, fire and Fremont police departments responded to the pedestrian injury-accident after a 911 call was received by Fremont Police dispatch at 11:04 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.

The police report said a 73-year-old Fremont man told police he was driving westbound on State Street when a 14-year-old Fremont girl ran into the road in front of him. He said he didn’t see her until he had already hit her.

A witness, who had been traveling eastbound on West State Street, corroborated the driver's account. She added the girl “stopped for a second, like she was going to wait, and then took off running again.”

The witness said the driver would have had no time to react to the girl, according to the report.

Witness confirmed that girl ran into traffic on West State Street in Fremont on Thursday.

The police report noted the driver was “very distraught about the whole situation. We advised (him) that he wasn’t at fault, but he was still very emotional.”

The pickup truck had a crack in the front driver’s side bumper, the police report noted.

Officers listened as the girl was questioned by EMTs in the ambulance, to whom she admitted she was at fault, according to the report.

The report stated the girl “told EMS that she ran out into the road, and it wasn’t (the driver's) fault he hit her. (The girl) then apologized for J-walking.”

The girl was transported to Promedica Memorial Hospital by the EMS.

No indication of charges were indicated in the police report.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Witness confirmed girl ran in front of a truck in Fremont