Girl whom former Towson chiropractor is charged with sexually assaulting in Texas is 14 years old, police say

A 37-year-old Towson-based chiropractor traveled to Texas twice this spring to sexually assault a 14-year-old he met playing online games, detectives from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say in two arrest warrants.

A deputy from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office arrested Blake Edward Kalkstein on July 6 in Texas. Kalkstein is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child, which each carry a potential prison sentence of two to 20 years. He is being held at the Fort Bend County Jail with a $100,000 bond on each charge.

The girl he is charged with assaulting is called by the pseudonym Mia Lewis in court records. Her parents called a sheriff’s deputy in late May after discovering text messages referencing sexual acts on a cellphone they did not buy for her, according to arrest warrants.

Lewis told detectives that she met Kalkstein near the end of 2021 while playing an online game called MooMoo.io in which players collect resources to build a virtual village. Going by the name “Noah,” he exchanged explicit pictures with her on two cellphones he purchased for her, the arrest warrants say.

The girl told police that Kalkstein knew she was 14 and that she believed him to be a 25-year-old “assistant doctor” in a northern state.

Kalkstein faces two second-degree felony charges for sexually assaulting the girl March 18 and on May 13 after going to Texas to visit her, according to court records. He traveled to meet Lewis again in early July, arrest warrants say, and sent her an email July 3 saying he had arrived in the state.

Kalkstein’s court-appointed attorney Rosario Stornello said Thursday that Kalkstein had hired another attorney, Elan Levy. Levy did not return a voicemail left at his office Thursday afternoon seeking comment.

Kalkstein previously worked at the Towson chiropractic practice founded by his father, Jeffrey Kalkstein, who has treated the Orioles. An employee at Kalkstein Chiropractic said Monday that Blake Kalkstein no longer works at the office but declined to say when his tenure ended.

In court records dated July 12, Kalkstein wrote that he had been unemployed for one week and had no income.

There are no disciplinary actions from the State Board of Chiropractic Examiners against Kalkstein’s chiropractic license, which he received in 2013. Asked about any potential ongoing investigations or complaints against him, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health referred to the board’s online list of disciplinary actions.