Girl wounded in Springfield shooting that also claimed her grandmother’s life has died, DA says

A 10-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in Springfield that also claimed her grandmother’s life earlier this week has died from her injuries, investigators confirmed Friday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 174 Berkshire Avenue around 2:40 p.m. made entry into a first-floor apartment and observed a man, later identified as 34-year-old Victor Nieves, dead on the floor, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. They also found a 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks dead next to a dog that had also died.

While conducting a sweep of the apartment, officers later located three siblings, a 12-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 5-year-old boy, in a bedroom.

The 10-year-old girl, who her mother, Stephanie Croteau, identified as Aubrianna Lynn, was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with a critical gunshot injury. She passed away days later.

The 12-year-old girl, who was also shot, remains at Baystate Medical Center in stable condition. The boy wasn’t harmed.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Nieves, who lived in an apartment above Fairbanks and her grandchildren, forcibly entered through her front door and began shooting at them before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide, according to Gulluni.

“I remain deeply saddened by this tragic attack and I am profoundly sorry for these children and their family members. This is unequivocally one of the most heinous and cowardly acts to which I’ve had to bear witness,” Gulluni said in a statement. “My heart goes out to the parents of these children and the family and loved ones of Ms. Fairbanks. As investigators, we will do everything we can to support this family as we move forward and close the criminal investigation.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Nieves was related to the victims.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl C. Clapprood added, “This is an absolute tragedy and I am praying for this family. In my forty-plus years at the Springfield Police Department, this is one of the most heart-wrenching incidents I can remember.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

