Girl, young woman testify of sexual abuse

Dec. 10—A Carthage man was ordered to stand trial Thursday on charges that he sexually abused both a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman.

Both victims testified against Elton N. Killion Jr., 30, at his preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court, at the end of which Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered him to stand trial on two counts of felony child molestation and a single count of sexual abuse. The judge set Killion's initial appearance in a trial division on Dec. 19.

The 12-year-old girl testified that Killion first asked her to kiss him in a manner that made her uncomfortable when she was 10 or 11 years old. His sexual advances progressed from that to inappropriate touching. On another occasion, she woke up and he was in bed with her, touching her.

Yet another time, he called her into his bedroom and tried to persuade her to make love to him, she told the court.

She said she told an older girl who was living with them after his advances.

That girl, who is now 20, told the court that last summer Killion had given her some Xanax and she passed out in her bedroom. She woke up and found that she had been moved to a bedroom and Killion was touching her while she was still under the drug's influence and slipping in and out of consciousness, she told the court.

She said she went to the bathroom, and when she came back out, Killion told her he was asleep, had been dreaming and was not aware of what he might have done. She said he offered her $50 not to tell her mother what happened.

She said she was scared and did not tell anyone for a few months, but then told an aunt, who told her mother and police were contacted. She also divulged at that time what the younger girl had told her.

A Carthage police detective testified that when he interviewed the defendant, he did not deny that the incidents took place but claimed he did not commit any of the acts for sexual gratification.

