Girlfriend accused of misleading cops during search for clues about missing SC man

A missing 28-year-old man was last seen with his girlfriend — and she’s accused of misleading cops in the investigation into his disappearance, South Carolina officials said.

Devantae Griffin vanished from Spartanburg just after midnight on March 29. At the time, he was on Winsmith Avenue with his “on and off girlfriend,” according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

More than a week later, officials in an April 6 news release said his girlfriend was arrested as the search for clues in the case continues.

The day after Griffin was last seen, one of his relatives reported him missing. The family member told deputies he wasn’t “answering his phone and was marked as a no-call/no-show at work,” which was unusual behavior for him, according to a missing person’s report.

After investigators interviewed Griffin’s girlfriend on March 31, officials said they realized details she told them were misleading.

“She became a person of interest in the disappearance of Devantae Griffin,” the sheriff’s office said in its news release.

Then, after investigators asked the woman to join them for a second interview, she left for Florida without telling them, officials said. The woman is also accused of taking the missing man’s phone, “which did prevent, obstruct, impede and hinder the administration of justice.”

On April 1, officials issued an obstruction of justice warrant for the girlfriend. Police in Miami arrested her that same day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Though deputies in a Facebook post shared a photo of Griffin, a physical description for him wasn’t included in their news release. Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact Investigator Megan Bennett at 864-266-4494.

