Girlfriend accused of misleading SC cops after man disappeared is charged in his death

A missing man’s body was found in a shallow grave — and now his girlfriend is charged with murder, officials in South Carolina said.

Devantae Griffin was 28 years old when he vanished from Spartanburg on March 29, McClatchy News reported.

Griffin reportedly was last seen with his “on and off girlfriend” before he stopped “answering his phone and was marked as a no-call/no-show at work.” As investigators searched for clues in the mysterious disappearance, his girlfriend was accused of misleading deputies and leaving for Florida.

Now, more than three months later, the girlfriend — Jessica Strachan, 28 — has been charged in the missing man’s death.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in a July 15 news release didn’t list attorney information for Strachan.

“We’ve been praying for this moment for a few months now,” Griffin’s aunt, Beverly Griffin, told WSPA. “We just need some closure about what happened to him and why.”

Strachan is accused of using a sharp, knife-like object to fatally stab her boyfriend on March 29. During an investigation, “Griffin’s blood was found ‘throughout Strachan’s home,” WSPA reported.

The day after Griffin’s death, a relative reported him missing. Strachan was interviewed about his disappearance that same week, but officials said she shared misleading information and took her boyfriend’s cellphone, “which did prevent, obstruct, impede and hinder the administration of justice.”

After being identified as a person of interest in Griffin’s disappearance, she was asked to come in for another interview, the sheriff’s office said. At that point, she was accused of going to Florida without telling investigators.

Officials issued a warrant for obstruction of justice, and Miami police arrested her on April 1, McClatchy News reported. Deputies said she later violated a condition of her bond and was re-arrested on April 25.

Then on April 26, Griffin reportedly was found dead “in the woods behind the Evans Acres neighborhood,” about 4 miles from where he was last seen alive on Winsmith Avenue in Spartanburg.

Story continues

Strachan has been “incarcerated since then, but the investigation continued and led to enough probable cause to charge her with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime,” officials said. She was served with new warrants on July 15.

A homicide investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office in its release didn’t share an update on a second person that had previously been named a person of interest in the case.

6-year-old found dead near Georgia cemetery in 1999. Now mom is charged with murder

Mystery lingers after human remains identified as man missing for decade, NC cops say