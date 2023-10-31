Girlfriend accused of poisoning, killing boyfriend had ‘financial motives,’ ND cops say

A 47-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend, North Dakota police said.

Steven Edward Riley Jr., 51, was sent to Trinity Hospital in Minot before being transferred about 110 miles south to a hospital in Bismarck where he died on Sept. 5, according to an Oct. 30 Facebook post by the Minot Police Department.

An autopsy revealed Riley’s cause of death was poisoning, officials said.

Police said they believe Riley’s girlfriend, Ina Thea Kenoyer of Minot, had “financial motives” to kill him.

McClatchy News reached out to police for more information on Oct. 31 and is awaiting a response.

Police didn’t reveal how exactly Riley was poisoned as the investigation, which officials called “extremely complex,” remains ongoing.

Kenoyer is being held without bond at Ward County Jail on a murder charge, according to jail records.

Minot is about 110 miles north of Bismarck.

