Girlfriend of Adam Montgomery found dead; she told cops she never knew about Harmony

Mar. 23—Kelsey Small, one-time girlfriend of the father of missing Harmony Montgomery, recently was found dead in Manchester, police said.

In a brief email, Manchester police confirmed Small's death. Small, 27, was with Adam Montgomery when police found the homeless couple sleeping in a car on Dec. 31, 2021 in the early days of the search for Harmony.

"The cause of death is still pending, but it does not appear suspicious," wrote police spokeswoman Heather Hamel.

Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in the fall of 2019, is the subject of an intense search now in its third month. As of last month, a reward connected to her discovery was $144,000.

Harmony is last believed to have been with Adam Montgomery, who remains jailed on child abuse and child endangerment charges involving Harmony, who would be 7.

According to court records, police were in their fourth day of searching for Harmony when they found Adam Montgomery and Small sleeping in a car on New Year's Eve.

The car was parked on Harvell Street on the West Side, close to the Gilford Street home where the Montgomery family had lived two years earlier.

Small told police she had been romantically involved with Adam Montgomery for more than a year. She knew he had four children from previous relationships, but he was not in touch with any of them and never talked about Harmony, she told police.

She had no idea where Harmony might be.

The Twitter account True Crime Sisters posted news of Small's death late Tuesday night.

"Many of you know of her as #AdamMontgomery's girlfriend, but her loved ones wish for her to be remembered for the kind and sweet soul that she embodied," the post reads. Many are mourning her loss, a post reads.

Police eventually arrested Adam Montgomery but never charged Small with any crime.

Two other women are connected to Adam Montgomery.

Harmony's mom, Massachusetts resident Crystal Sorey, has been outspoken during the search for Harmony.

Despite his lengthy criminal record, Adam Montgomery obtained custody of Harmony when Sorey went into drug treatment. She had limited contact with her daughter, but she has said that Montgomergy eventually cut off all contact.

Montgomery's ex-wife, Kayla Montgomery, had three children with Montgomery. She faces charges a felony theft and two misdemeanor charges related to welfare fraud, all in connection with benefits received for Harmony.

In January, a judge released her from jail so she could enter drug treatment. She is next due in court April 7 for a routine case conference.

Adam Montgomery is next due in court June 28 for a case conference.

