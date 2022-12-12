Girlfriend of Brooklyn man who shot FBI agent gets year behind bars for lying to the feds

The girlfriend of a reputed Brooklyn gang member was sentenced Monday to a year behind bars for lying to the feds when she said she didn’t witness her beau shoot an FBI agent.

Molissa Gangapersad, 34, called her boyfriend Ronell Watson so he could confront Special Agent Christopher Harper while he was sitting in his car outside her house — then watched Watson open fire on the agent, prosecutors told a jury in May.

When the FBI showed up to ask her about the shooting, she said she didn’t see or know anything, even though surveillance video caught her watching what happened from the entrance to her Canarsie home, prosecutors said.

She even saved a surveillance video of the shooting on her phone, according to prosecutors.

A Brooklyn Federal Court jury found her guilty of lying to the FBI in May, with Judge William Kuntz issuing her sentence.

Harper was parked in an unmarked Nissan Maxima outside the Canarsie home of alleged drug dealer Watson, 31, and his girlfriend, in an investigation unrelated to the Brooklyn man.

The agent and his wife were sharing a FaceTime call on Dec. 8, 2018, when Watson started shooting, hitting the agent in the back and collapsing his lung, which required emergency lifesaving surgery.

Watson, who was convicted by a federal jury of attempted murder and other charges in 2019, was sentenced to nearly 32 years behind bars in 2021.