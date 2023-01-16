Girlfriend charged in boyfriend’s murder after he was killed during robbery, police say

A Daytona Beach woman is being charged with second-degree murder after her boyfriend was killed during a robbery last week, according to police.

On Wednesday, Daytona Beach police responded to a call of a person at an apartment complex located at 201 Shady Place.

Investigators said that Devyn Strickland, 21, was stabbed after shots were fired inside an apartment at the address.

On Monday, police arrested Kaylee Grigsbyleinum, 19, and charged her with second-degree felony murder for her involvement in the crime that led to her boyfriend’s death.

According to police, Grigsbyleinum and Strickland planned to rob the resident located at 201 Shady Place.

While inside that location, Strickland was stabbed in self-defense by the resident before fleeing the scene with Grigsbyleinum.

Following the incident, Strickland was located and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This death investigation remains open.

