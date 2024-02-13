Girlfriend charged with murder in Grapevine fentanyl death of fired juvenile court judge

A woman who police allege had a source of fentanyl pills in Fort Worth and brought the synthetic opioid to her boyfriend in Grapevine was charged this week with murder in connection with his overdose death in November.

Kami Ludwig, 35, was charged in the killing of William Shane Nolen, who was an associate judge in the 323rd District Court in Tarrant County until November 2019, when he was fired because of a rules violation.

Ludwig purchased fentanyl-laced pills and supplied them to Nolen, Grapevine police said. Ludwig turned herself in to Tarrant County authorities on Monday.

Nolen, 47, died in bed in the master bedroom of a house in the 4100 block of Mapleridge Drive on Nov. 20, Grapevine police said.

A state law makes a person who knowingly distributes fentanyl to someone who dies from exposure to the synthetic opioid eligible for prosecution on murder.