Girlfriend charged with second degree murder

Jun. 2—TUPELO — A 20-year-old woman was formally charged with second degree murder in the May 28 shooting of her boyfriend in the Auburn community apartment they shared.

Rachel S. Brown was detained at the scene but later released as authorities continued the investigation. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said investigators were able to uncover more information, and some of Brown's statements left them with questions.

"Some of the things she was saying were not lining up with the evidence. We have to rely on the physical evidence, which doesn't change," Johnson said. "We filed charges against her late (Wednesday) afternoon."

Brown was to be carried before a judge Thursday for her initial appearance and the setting of bond. The case will be presented to the next grand jury.

Second degree murder is the taking of a life without premeditation. If found guilty, the jury could sentence her to life in prison. If the jury cannot agree, the judge can sentence her to between 20 and 40 years in prison.

Deputies were called to the Auburn Apartments complex on County Road 1562 (formerly known at Richey's Apartments) around 5 a.m. Saturday, May 28. The responding deputies found an unresponsive male who had apparently been shot with a handgun. A 9mm pistol was recovered at the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the North Mississippi Medical Center. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Kavon Usher, 21, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:43 a.m. May 28. His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's office in Pearl for an autopsy.

Not wanting to rush to judgment before all the facts and evidence was in, authorities initially did not charge Brown, even though she and the victim were the only two people in the apartment at the time.

"It was a domestic situation where they were living together," Johnson said. "There was some altercation, but we do not know exactly what led to this."

When asked, the sheriff said his office previously had not responded to any calls, domestic or otherwise, at the location or involving the couple.

