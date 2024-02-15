Girlfriend of Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman describes ‘sickening’ aftermath of KC shooting

When the shots rang out, people inside Union Station took off running. Chariah Gordon, girlfriend of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., got swept along.

She is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

“Please don’t fall, please don’t fall,” she told herself as people pushed and shoved against her.

Her other immediate worry: “Where’s my man?”

Late Wednesday night, Gordon shared details of the shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally at Union Station that injured 23 people and killed a woman

During an Instagram live, fans said they had worried about the couple. She was just waking from a nap. She went to bed after the shootings.

“I thought you were long gone when it happened.” one follower wrote in the comments. “Just glad you all are safe! My oh my! I never thought my city could become a part of a mass shooting like that!” one of her followers wrote in the comments.

“I still can’t wrap my mind around it either. To think that really happened,” said Gordon, who described a Valentine’s Day that began with happiness.

Hardman had an elaborate display on their kitchen island waiting for her, with shiny heart-shaped balloons and a huge rose-covered heart. He handed her two gifts, one in a classic red Cartier jewelry box.

Gordon, the founder of a skin care line, is thought to have been with Hardman since 2021.

Before Wednesday’s tragedy, Valentine’s Day was most memorable as the day they had their first date.

Gordon posted parade videos showing the view from the double-decker bus she, Hardman, his teammates and their wives and girlfriends rode in.

They laughed, danced to music. A sea of fans wearing red cheered and screamed for the man who scored the winning touchdown Sunday.

Confetti rained down.

“We were so loose outside,” she said. “I was walking in the middle of the streets … (everything) can change in the blink of an eye. We were kicking it.”

She added: “I’m so glad I didn’t bring my baby either.”

She delivered the couple’s first child, a boy they named Three, last February. Her water broke early on Super Bowl Sunday 2023.

Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls before the game.

One of Gordon’s Instagram followers cautioned her not to talk about the shooting without permission from the NFL. That annoyed her.

“I’m speaking on it and praying for the people who were affected,” she said. “I don’t need permission to speak from anybody.”

During the season, she was also one of the first people to share a photo of her partner’s teammate Travis Kelce with his new girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after a game.

She described being placed in a “windowless room” at Union Station before she and others were ushered out a back door and onto the buses

She didn’t say if she was with Hardman at that point. He didn’t hear the shots because he was wearing headphones, she said.

She said people keep asking how she felt when she heard the shots.

“How do you think I feel? I was devastated,” she said. “It’s just insane to do that. People have no regard for human life. It’s just sickening.”

She marveled at how young one of the men apprehended by police looked on TV.

Why were they shooting, one follower asked. “I don’t know,” she said.

Police aid Thursday they had detained two juveniles and an adult. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said a dispute among several people broke out right before 2 p.m.

Half of the victims were under the age of 16, police said.

“That’s going to be a strong, determined little angel,” someone commented about Gordon’s baby, due date unknown.

It’s a girl.

“They say it was a mother of two that got killed,” a commenter told Gordon during her Live.

Gordon hadn’t heard.

“Oh God,” she said.