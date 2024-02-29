Girlfriend of Denton murder suspect was in car with victim when he was killed, police say

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting of a 16-year-old male from Denton, authorities said Wednesday

The girlfriend of the man arrested was in the car with the victim when he was shot, police said.

At around 11:35 a.m. on Feb. 3, Denton police responded to a call about an unconscious person near Denia Park at Roselawn Drive and Bernard Street. The 911 caller reported that a male driver was unresponsive and there was a bullet hole in the vehicle’s window.

Paramedicstransferred the teen to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Investigators spoke with witnesses at the scene, including a woman who was in the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting. All witnesses said they saw the suspect at the park, in all dark clothing with his face concealed by a ski mask, the release says. The passenger also told police she saw the suspect carrying a gun.

During the investigation, police discovered additional details that led detectives to identity 19-year-old Marcus Williams as a person of interest. By reviewing footage and other evidence, detectives determined Williams was following the victim’s vehicle the night of the shooting. He is the boyfriend of the female passenger, according to police.

Williams was arrested Wednesday at a business in the 1500 block of West University Drive. He is currently being held at the Denton County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.