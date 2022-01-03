Girlfriend drove intoxicated to pick up boyfriend also intoxicated at crash, MI cops say

After a Michigan man crashed while driving intoxicated on New Year’s Day, police say his girlfriend went to pick him up while also intoxicated.

Authorities were called to the scene of a rollover crash at about 3:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A caller reported a Pontiac G6 had crashed on County Road 612, near Interstate 75 in Maple Forest Township.

The caller told officials he had stopped to help and that there was also a woman and man inside a Jeep Commander at the scene, state police said. When he talked to the couple, they told the caller they would come back soon before driving away.

A trooper who responded to the scene was speaking with the caller when the same Jeep — with a “loud exhaust” — drove by the scene and didn’t stop, police said. The trooper followed the Jeep and pulled the driver over after seeing the vehicle cross the center line.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old Kingsley woman, was called by her boyfriend to come pick him up at the crash site,” police said. “Her boyfriend, a 34-year-old Frederic man, was sitting in the passenger seat of the Jeep. Both showed signs of intoxication and sobriety tests were administered.”

The woman was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated - third offense, driving while license suspended and obstruction of justice, according to the news release. The man was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, probation violation and failure to report crash.

The couple was booked into jail pending arraignment.

