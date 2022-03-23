Girlfriend of Harmony Montgomery’s father found dead in a motel room

A woman connected to, but not charged, in the ongoing disappearance of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been found dead, according to police in Manchester.

Kelsey Small was found in a hotel room, according to police. Police tell Boston 25 her death is not considered suspicious. She was found on March 13. Police would not identify the hotel.

Small’s name came up during the early days of the investigation and search into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance.

On December 31, 2021, Manchester Police held a news conference to announce that 7-year-old Harmony was missing. Small was found with Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, sleeping in a car near Harvell Street in Manchester. Police say Adam gave contradictory statements about Harmony’s whereabouts and stopped cooperating with police.

Small claimed she had been romantically involved with Adam Montgomery for more than a year, according to a police affidavit. Small allegedly told investigators she was aware Adam had three children from one mother and another child from a woman before that. But she allegedly claimed she had no information about Harmony Montgomery saying quote “However small said Adam was not in touch with any child from his prior relationship. Small claimed that Adam never talked about H.M. and she has no information on where she may be.”

Police said investigators spoke with Small the day of Adam’s arrest and have not since then at least as it pertains to Harmony.

Harmony was last seen in 2019. A previous affidavit indicated that Adam Montgomery’s estranged wife Kayla, who shares three other children with Adam Montgomery, had not seen Harmony since “November or December of 2019.” At this point, Adam Montgomery is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and interference with custody.

Kayla Montgomery is also charged in the case, accused of welfare fraud, a class A felony.

Manchester Police tell Boston 25 they continue to receive tips on the Harmony Montgomery case, although the volume has slowed.

Police say they investigate all of them and say the Harmony case is still very active

Harmony’s biological mother has told Boston 25 she believes Harmony is still alive.

