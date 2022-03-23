Girlfriend Of Harmony Montgomery's Dad Dies: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about tonight. PM Patch NH features stories and information published during the past 24 hours. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire.

Kelsey Small, a woman Adam Montgomery was dating when he was found living in a car, died last week; no new update on Harmony's whereabouts.

U.S. Marshals say New Hampshire fugitive Duron Antwaine Flynn, last known to live in Manchester, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Man accused of DUI on Loudon Road; habitual offender arrested in Penacook; trespass and assault charges at the hospital; warrant arrests.

Salem residents interested in running for 1 of 9 seats to study whether the town should change its political system can sign up on March 30.

Steven Brian Caudle of Liberty, NC, a felon due to stabbing a family member in that state, was arrested in Henniker on Wednesday.

Thrown cup of coffee leads to felony criminal mischief charge; Canaan man incident on reckless conduct accused of not stopping for troopers.

Witnesses say a tractor-trailer sheered off a pole at the corner of Lowell and Orange streets and fled the area; crews are making repairs.

Lawrence LeBoeuf has been selected as the Business Administrator of the Year by the New Hampshire Association of School Business Officials.

Also: DUI arrests near the beach; gunshots outside bar leads to charge; Chris Christie talks tough; new music school director.

