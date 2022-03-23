Girlfriend Of Harmony Montgomery's Dad Dies: PM Patch NH
Girlfriend Of Father Of Missing New Hampshire Girl Dies
Kelsey Small, a woman Adam Montgomery was dating when he was found living in a car, died last week; no new update on Harmony's whereabouts.
Felon Failed To Appear At Drug Dealing, Firearm Charges: Marshals
U.S. Marshals say New Hampshire fugitive Duron Antwaine Flynn, last known to live in Manchester, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Concord Man Arrested On Strangulation, Other Charges: Cop Log
Man accused of DUI on Loudon Road; habitual offender arrested in Penacook; trespass and assault charges at the hospital; warrant arrests.
Special Election Held For Salem Charter Commission April 26
Salem residents interested in running for 1 of 9 seats to study whether the town should change its political system can sign up on March 30.
North Carolina Fugitive Arrested In NH After 2.5 Year Search
Steven Brian Caudle of Liberty, NC, a felon due to stabbing a family member in that state, was arrested in Henniker on Wednesday.
Concord, Newbury Men Accused Of Burglary: Court Roundup
Thrown cup of coffee leads to felony criminal mischief charge; Canaan man incident on reckless conduct accused of not stopping for troopers.
Utility Pole Broken Into Pieces On Busy Lowell Street In Nashua
Witnesses say a tractor-trailer sheered off a pole at the corner of Lowell and Orange streets and fled the area; crews are making repairs.
Kearsarge Business Administrator Receives Top State Honor
Lawrence LeBoeuf has been selected as the Business Administrator of the Year by the New Hampshire Association of School Business Officials.
Also Read
