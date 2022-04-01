Girlfriend of man charged with killing Illinois deputy could testify against him at trial

ROCKFORD — The girlfriend of a man accused of killing a McHenry County Sheriff's deputy at a Rockford hotel three years ago may take the witness stand at his federal murder trial.

Lawyers for Drianna Wright — who was with Floyd Brown on March 7, 2019, at Extended Stay America on Bell School Road when he allegedly shot and killed McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner — argued that she could incriminate herself if she testified for the government.

Wright had been with Brown, who was wanted on several warrants, for months while he evaded arrest. She was also interviewed by federal investigators after the shooting without an attorney present.

“Ms. Wright may have exposure to charges such as: harboring a fugitive, obstruction of justice, lying to an FBI agent, perjury, aiding and abetting the commission of the charged offenses, conspiracy to commit the charged offenses, among others,” her motion said.

Judge Matthew F. Kennelly denied Wright’s motion on March 17, allowing the government to call her to the stand. She’s now on a list of potential witnesses.

Jury selection in Floyd’s trial took place Monday. Testimony began Tuesday and is scheduled to resume Friday.

Authorities say when a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant, Brown opened fire with a military-style rifle inside of his hotel room. He eventually jumped out of a third-story window, continuing the firefight outside, where he allegedly shot Keltner in the head.

After allegedly shooting the deputy, Brown fled in his car before crashing near Bloomington, about 160 miles south of Rockford.

Friday’s proceedings are scheduled for 8:30 a.m., at the Stanley J. Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse, 327 S. Church St., Rockford.

