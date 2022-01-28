Girlfriend of one of teen brothers murdered in North Richland Hills starts fundraiser

The girlfriend of one of the two teenagers killed Monday by a man who was dating their mother is seeking help raising money for funeral expenses.

Gabriela Pozos, who says on the GoFundMe page that one of the Aponte brothers was her boyfriend and called the other her brother-in-law, is running the fundraiser.

She is asking for $25,000 for funeral and “other expenses that come with death.” The GoFundMe as raised more than $19,400 in two days.

Police say Isaiah Aponte, 19, and Anthony Aponte, 17, were killed by Jesse Lyn Williams, 51, after he broke into their home in the 5100 block of Gibbons Drive in North Richland Hills in the early morning and shot them while they slept.

Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records show they were both shot in the head.

“These two were some of the most loving, goofy and crazy boys I know,” Pozos wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “Their parents got their babies taken away from them and along with them, my heart.”

North Richland Hills detectives conducted surveillance of Williams’ home in Fort Worth after their investigation led them to see him as a person of interest, according to police. Williams was seen driving away from his home and led Fort Worth police on a brief vehicle and foot pursuit when they tried to stop him.

Police said Tuesday the motive in the killings is undetermined. Williams has been charged with capital murder in the killings and his bond has been set at $2 million, police said. According to jail records, he was booked into the North Richland Hills Jail at 11:58 p.m. Monday.

Anybody wanting to contribute to the fundraiser can do so at gofundme.com/f/help-raise-funeral-funds-for-the-aponte-brothers.