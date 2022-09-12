Girlfriend, others testify in shooting death of Battle Creek Central football player

Christopher Williams was at a friend's apartment on the evening of July 11 when an ongoing argument on social media apparently made him step outside, a decision that cost him his life.

His girlfriend Antonia Griffin testified in court Friday that she was in the living room of an Arbor Pointe Townhomes apartment chatting with a friend when she heard Williams and his friend Anthony in the kitchen arguing with someone over the phone.

Though she couldn't hear every word exchanged on the call, Griffin said she determined the duo were chatting with Cameron James, someone Williams had been arguing with on social media for about three months.

“I just remember that they was arguing on the phone and I heard, I guess Cam, say, 'Meet me at the park in five seconds,' so they went outside and I heard shots," Griffin testified, battling through tears. "Then Anthony came back and Chris wasn’t with him."

Williams was found shot in the area of the apartment complex — off Jackson Street West, near North 20th Street — about 11:55 p.m. July 11 . The 17-year-old was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital and later died, police said.

James is charged with open murder in connection with Williams' death. Open murder includes both first- and second-degree murder. If convicted of the more serious charge, James could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Calhoun County District Court Judge Michelle Richardson will ultimately determine if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial. Testimony is expected to resume this Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Williams was a key member of the Battle Creek Central football team, graduating from the high school in June. He had planned to attend Kalamazoo Community College.

On July 20, Battle Creek Central football players and cheerleaders hosted a car wash, raising more than $5,000 toward funeral expenses for Williams' family.

Battle Creek Police Officer Gregory Gammons testified that he was called to Arbor Pointe Townhomes July 11 for reports of multiple gunshots in the area. As he pulled into the parking lot, he noticed a woman from a second-story window pointing to the south.

Walking in that direction, Gammons found Williams on the porch covered in blood, wrapping his head with what he believed to be a curtain.

As he got closer to Williams, Gammons could see what appeared to be a "bullet wound or a large laceration" on the left side of Williams' neck. The officer grabbed gauze and tried to stop the bleeding as he waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Gammons testified that he asked Williams several questions at the time but struggled to comprehend much of what the teen was saying as "he was mumbling and spitting up blood."

During cross-examination, Defense Attorney Jolene Weiner-Vatter attempted to refresh Gammons' memory of the conversation, referencing footage from a body camera worn by Gammons, where Williams can be heard saying, "I'm dying."

Dr. Patrick Hansma, a forensic pathologist and assistant professor at Western Michigan University's Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, testified that Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the cheek. Hansma said the bullet passed through Williams' left jugular vein before exiting out of the left side of his neck, with the massive amount of bleeding from the injuries contributing to his death.

Griffin said Williams and his friend Anthony each had a gun on them when they left the apartment, but she did not know James and she did not know what was going to happen once the two men stepped outside.

About 3-5 minutes later, Griffin said she heard five gunshots.

