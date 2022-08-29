Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant

The girlfriend of the rapper best known as Tekashi69 has been arrested on suspicion of punching him during an argument at a swank Miami restaurant.

Rachel Wattley, 25, was arrested early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery. She remained jailed as of Monday morning.

The tattooed Brooklyn rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is known on stage as 6ix9ine, and was formerly called Tekashi69.

According to a police report, an off-duty Miami police officer saw Wattley and her boyfriend being escorted out of Kiki on the River, a chic Greek eatery on the Miami river. He saw them “get into a verbal argument,” and he told the cop that “prior to leaving that [Wattley] had punched him.”

“The victim had a visible minor injury to his left cheek,” according to the police report.

The rapper known as 6ix9ine was punched by his girlfriend in Miami, according to police.

The punch was corroborated by a security guard, who told officer he saw her punch him “several times.”

The victim left the scene and did not give his name. But the officer said he recognized him as a “known music artist,” the report said. Hernandez, of Casselberry, Florida, is listed in police records as the victim. The two have been dating for three years and have a child together, the report said.

Wattley, who is also known as Jade, has 1.7 million followers on Instagram and is described an aspiring rapper and dancer.

This isn’t the first time the controversial rapper, known for his facial tattoos and testifying against members of his crew, has been decked in Miami. In April, TMZ posted a video of him getting sucker-punched outside a Wynwood bar.