Girlfriend scarred, nearly blinded in attack by ‘dangerous’ ex in Pennsylvania, feds say

A federal employee on her way to work earlier this year was viciously attacked by her ex-boyfriend in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

She was walking to her Philadelphia office on May 4 when the man hurled a caustic substance toward her face and torso, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Caustics are chemicals that can burn or corrode eyes, skin and mucus membranes.

The woman was temporarily blinded in her left eye, officials said, and she experienced “severe pain and scarring.”

Now her ex, 45-year-old Victor Ortiz, has been indicted on federal charges of stalking and assault on a federal employee, according to court records.

His defense attorney declined to provide a comment regarding the allegations to McClatchy News.

A couple months after the “broad daylight attack” in July, authorities said Ortiz was recorded on camera trying to install a second GPS device on his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle. This was after the first GPS tracker he placed on her vehicle was discovered and removed by law enforcement.

“The charges against Victor Ortiz allege behavior that is dangerous, terrorizing and abhorrent,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in the release. “Everyone deserves to feel safe as they go about their daily lives: at home, while at work, and in transit; and intimate partner violence can sometimes be the most terrifying kind because someone who knows you well can strike any part of your routine.”

If Ortiz is convicted on both charges, he faces up to 40 years in federal prison.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

