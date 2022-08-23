Girlfriend sentenced to 55 years for killing New York man in Richmond hotel

RICHMOND, Ind. — Roy Redford's daughter doesn't understand why her father's girlfriend killed him Dec. 14, 2020, in a Richmond hotel room.

Josephine Ella Faith Scott, 52, admitted Monday she shot Redford in the back of the head while he slept in their Cozy Garden Inn room. After hearing evidence, including two victim statements, and argument, Superior Court 2 Judge Gregory Horn then sentenced Scott to 55 years, the advisory murder sentence in Indiana. Scott, who rocked back and forth in her chair throughout the hearing, showed no reaction to her sentence.

Redford, 58, was a truck driver from Canaseraga, New York, who had been staying with Scott in Richmond while working.

"I thought you loved my dad," Christina Daily said during her victim statement. "My dad trusted you. I don't understand at all how this could happen."

Reading from a prepared statement, Daily recalled being told her father, who had not shown up for work Dec. 14, was missing, then receiving a call that he had been found, temporarily lifting her spirits. The next words, however, she said crushed her. Daily was told her father was dead.

"Since the day I found out what happened to my dad, I felt like I was in a dream, a dream I'm not waking up from," Daily said.

Redford died less than two weeks before Christmas, his favorite holiday, according to Daily. She rued that she'll never again celebrate Christmas with him. Daily also misses hearing his voice and listening to him laugh.

"I will always love and miss my dad," Daily said. "I try not to think about the way his life ended, but it still hurts me."

Another daughter, April Redford, said she also misses her father, whom she described as "a great guy with a heart full of gold." She regrets that she cannot tell him about her day or her accomplishments.

"I have to remind myself I can no longer call or see my father," Redford said.

She added that her father cared for and provided for Scott and did not deserve for her to take his life.

"I will forever have this feeling of betrayal," Redford said.

During her testimony, Scott said she would take back her actions if she could.

"I've caused so much pain and hurt," she said. Later, she added: "I'm truly remorseful for everything I've done."

Scott, who wore an orange jail jumpsuit with her hair in a single braid, spoke about dealing with a variety of mental health issues her entire life. She was psychologically evaluated and ruled capable of standing trial before filing notice she would plead guilty to murder.

When Horn questioned her about her mental illness, Scott said she "wasn't thinking correctly" during December 2020 and when Horn asked how, Scott further explained that "my thoughts were distracted."

Scott's attorney, Peter Capofari, suggested the minimum 45-year sentence. He cited her small criminal history, that she took responsibility for her actions, that she showed remorse and her mental illness problems as mitigating circumstances.

Deputy Prosecutor Ken Kouns requested the 55-year sentence. He said Scott violated Redford's trust, pointing out that when you're sleeping next to someone you have an idea that you're safe and protected. Kouns also discounted mental illness as a mitigating circumstance because Scott's statements to police indicate she planned Redford's killing.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Scott told investigators that she began to think about killing Redford when she and her daughter drove to New York in the days preceding Redford's death. While in New York, she took a small-caliber handgun from a closet shelf and returned with it to Richmond. After shooting Redford with that gun, Scott tried to make the scene look like a robbery, and she returned to New York

Horn agreed that Scott took advantage of Redford's trust, and the judge called it a "somewhat significant" aggravating circumstance. In his mind, it balanced the mitigating circumstances of leading a mostly law-abiding life, pleading guilty, showing remorse and dealing with mental health issues.

That balance led Horn to conclude the 55-year sentence was warranted. With the maximum good time, the sentence is 41 years and three months. Horn credited Scott with 612 days served since her arrest Dec. 18, 2020, in New York and with 204 good-time days.

Scott indicated she would not appeal her sentence.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Girlfriend sentenced to 55 years for killing New York man in hotel