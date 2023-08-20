Girlfriend suing police ‘who hung her out to dry’ after spying on killer

Dr Caroline Muirhead left a can of Red Bull on the shallow grave of Tony Parsons who was killed in 2017 - UNPIXS

A woman who helped detectives catch her killer fiance by placing a Red Bull can on his victim’s shallow grave is to launch legal action after accusing police of forcing her to spy on him.

Dr Caroline Muirhead alleged she was left close to a breakdown and unable to work after police pressured her to stay with Alexander McKellar to keep watch on him.

The forensic pathologist accused the force of threatening to prosecute her if she refused to cooperate despite her having extracted a confession from McKellar, who then showed her where he had buried charity cyclist Tony Parsons three years earlier.

The High Court in Glasgow heard in July that McKellar admitted to Dr Muirhead that he had hit a charity cyclist in Sept 2017 while driving at excessive speed and under the influence.

He told her he had panicked and returned to the scene in a different vehicle with his twin brother, Robert, to recover the body of Tony Parsons, a 63-year-old former Royal Navy officer.

The killer drove his fiancee to a desolate peat bog area in the 9,000-acre Auch Estate in Bridge of Orchy, Argyll and Bute, and showed her the site of the shallow grave where they had buried him.

She left the Red Bull can at the site as a marker and contacted the police. The court heard that Mr Parsons’ body would probably never have been found if McKellar had not confessed.

Police discovered his body in January 2021, more than three years after he was killed. McKellar was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide.

Alexander McKellar and his brother Robert McKellar were both charged in relation to Tony Parson's death - Police Scotland/PA Wire

Along with Alexander McKellar, his twin brother Robert admitted to a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice. They are due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Dr Muirhead, whose complaints are being investigated by police watchdogs, told the Sunday Mail: “From the word go, the police were saying if I didn’t cooperate with them, I could end up in trouble myself.

“I put so much trust in them and they promised anonymity, support – yet the minute you give them what they want, you’re hung out to dry.

“They suggested from the start that I could also end up in trouble with assisting a criminal, wasting police time, aiding and abetting.”

After years of severe stress, the 32-year-old from Glasgow discovered the trial judge had permitted a BBC documentary crew access to the court to film proceedings.

After protesting that she did not want to appear on film, she fled and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She said a helicopter was dispatched to search for her and she was locked in custody for two days, suffering a mental breakdown.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on these assertions as criminal proceedings have not concluded.

“There are a number of outstanding complaints which will be progressed at the conclusion of all criminal proceedings.”

