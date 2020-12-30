The girlfriend of the Nashville bombing suspect told the police he was building a bomb more than a year ago
An August 2019 police report uncovered by The Tennessean indicates that the girlfriend of the suspect in last week's bombing in Nashville, Tennessee, had previously told authorities she believed he was making a bomb in his RV.
The Nashville police visited the suspect's property at the time but did not find the man, Anthony Quinn Warner, at home. They did observe an RV in his backyard but were not able to see into it.
The New York Times said the police made an inquiry into Warner with the FBI and the Department of Defense following their visit, but both organizations said they had no record of him.
The girlfriend of the suspect in last week's bombing in Nashville, Tennessee, spoke with the police more than 16 months ago about her boyfriend, according to documents obtained by The Tennessean.
The Tennessean uncovered a Metro Nashville Police Department report from August 2019 in which Anthony Quinn Warner's girlfriend, who has not been named, told the police he "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence."
The police had been called to the woman's home after her lawyer, Raymond Throckmorton III, became concerned over comments she had made. Throckmorton had previously served as counsel for Warner in a civil matter but did not represent him in August 2019. According to documents seen by The Tennessean, he told officers at the time that Warner "frequently talks about the military and bomb making" and "knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb."
After speaking with Throckmorton and Warner's girlfriend, the police stopped by Warner's home on Bakertown Road in the Antioch neighborhood and observed an RV in his backyard. According to the report seen by The Tennessean, it was fenced off, and officers were unable to see into it. They did say it was surrounded by "several security cameras and wires attached to a alarm sign on the front door."
According to The New York Times, a report of the incident and an inquiry into Warner was forwarded to the FBI and the Defense Department. Both organizations reported that they had no records of Warner.
Warner was the only person killed when his explosive-laden RV blew up in downtown Nashville on Friday, injuring several others. The police identified him as the suspect in the bombing, which damaged more than 40 buildings including an AT&T facility, after his remains were found among the RV's wreckage.
The large explosion was captured in police body-camera footage early Christmas morning by several officers who had been called to the scene.
"It kind of looked like a big prop from a movie scene, all the glass breaking at once," one officer, Amanda Topping, said at a press conference on Sunday.
Authorities are still speculating about motivation for the bombing, but David B. Rausch, the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, told the "Today" show on Monday that "it does appear that the intent was more destruction than death."
Rausch insisted that Warner had not previously been under investigation by the bureau.
"He was not on our radar," he told "Today." "He was not someone that was identified as a person of interest for the bureau. So we were not familiar with this individual until this incident."
In an interview with Nashville's News Channel 5, Throckmorton criticized the way Warner's 2019 case was handled.
"It's pretty obvious to me that somebody didn't do what they were supposed to do," he said.
Read the original article on Business Insider