Girlfriend throws man’s dog from 7th-floor balcony to its death

An enraged Florida woman was jailed Monday after being accused of throwing her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug from a seventh-floor balcony.

Pinellas County police arrested Shelley Nicole Vaughn after she allegedly tossed Bucky to his death in Clearwater, Fla., during an argument with the dog’s owner Eric Adeson, according to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit.

“The argument started because of her use of alcohol,” police said.

The pair had been dating for about seven months. Vaughn was behaving in a confrontational manner Sunday morning when the alleged incident occurred, Adeson claimed.

He told the Tampa Bay Times he took in Bucky as a puppy to raise the spirits of his 10-year-old puggle Sandy, who was undergoing treatment for cancer.

“I never thought that Sandy would outlive Bucky,” Adeson, 56, said.

According to Adeson, his 46-year-old girlfriend began throwing his possessions from his balcony and was asked to leave Sunday. That’s when, according to a police report, Vaughn smiled, grabbed Bucky, and tossed him onto the concrete below, killing the pooch.

“The dog was located in the street next to the main entrance to the building,” police said.

Pinellas County jail records indicate that Vaughn was booked for domestic battery, animal cruelty and criminal mischief.