Girlfriend uses machete on boyfriend after he pees in the bed, Illinois police say

An Illinois woman is accused of hitting her boyfriend with a machete after he urinated in bed, police say.

The girlfriend is accused of becoming upset and grabbing the weapon after realizing he had peed, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies went to the couple’s home in Deer Park on Sunday night and met with the 39-year-old man, who had a serious wound to his head, cops say.

The man was taken to the hospital, and he’s likely to recover from the injury, police say.

Bophanary Om, 39, is charged with felony aggravated domestic battery, felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery.

She was in Lake County Jail on $30,000 bond.

Deer Park is a suburban town northwest of Chicago.

