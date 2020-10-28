His girlfriend wanted food. ‘Only if you pleasure me,’ he said. Violence led to jail

A hungry woman and a boyfriend she said was hungry for something else ended with a domestic violence arrest in Vero Beach.

According to an arrest report, Monday night, Ivan Ilchenko’s girlfriend told Vero Beach police she asked him to take her to get something to eat because she was hungry. She said Ilchenko, her 23-year-old boyfriend of a year, refused, saying he was tired after working.

She said when she offered to give him money to take her on a food run, Ilchenko said, “Only if you pleasure me, I will.”

His girlfriend said when she turned down that deal, Ilchenko “became violent and told her to get out of the house.”

She said while she was getting her things together, he gave her a push that sent her tumbling down the stairs and then out of the apartment.

Cops said as they began to deal with the situation, Ilchenko yelled, “became violent” and was “flailing his arms in anger” while approaching officers. They put him in the back of the cruiser.

The report says when Ilchenko spoke to police, he corroborated that his girlfriend was hungry, but he was too worn out from work to go get her food. As for the rest, “Ilchenko then became agitated and did not wish to answer any more questions.”

Ilchenko was booked on misdemeanor domestic violence battery and resisting arrest without violence. He posted $1,500 bond and was released Tuesday.

