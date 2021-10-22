Girlfriend's reluctance to testify cited in dismissal of domestic assault case

Oct. 22—The Jasper County prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim in dismissing a Joplin man's felony domestic assault charges Thursday.

Brian M. Seay, 39, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree domestic assault. The charges were dismissed when the victim, his girlfriend, failed to show up to testify against him.

Seay was charged with assaulting her during a domestic disturbance June 22 at their residence on Pool Street.

A probable-cause affidavit states that he locked her in a bathroom, punched her several times in the face and choked her almost to the point that she lost consciousness.

Police found the home's curtains torn down and blood on them and on some carpet. The girlfriend was left with a swollen cheek, several cuts on her face and finger, and bruises on her neck, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.